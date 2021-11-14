"Needs a little bit of a kicker" – WWE veteran believes 3-time World Champion could be the perfect challenger for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about how WWE could build up Jeff Hardy as a challenger for Roman Reigns.

Mantell said Hardy needs a little kick to challenge for the Universal Championship. The former WWE manager thinks that if WWE could once again push Hardy to the top, The Enigmatic Charisma could still be regarded as a world title contender.

Lastly, Mantell mentioned how WWE could also build up King Woods and Drew McIntyre as challengers for Roman Reigns. McIntyre is no stranger to the world title picture, whereas Woods recently shared the ring with Reigns on SmackDown.

In doing so, WWE would have three Superstars who could face The Tribal Chief for his title:

"Yeah I think he [Jeff Hardy] needs a little bit of a kicker. Something to happen, that really kind of get some juices flowing in him and again, I think, if you got [King] Woods going and you get Jeff going and you get McIntyre going, now you got three choices, that's a hell of a lot more they got now."

Mantell further added that Reigns should also have a few matches with superstars like McIntyre, and WWE should stretch feuds to at least two pay-per-views:

"If he's [Roman Reigns] going through every challenger, every pay-per-view, every month. I think you need to take some of those, especially like McIntyre, and at least stretch it out to two pay-per-views."

Roman Reigns loses to King Woods on SmackDown

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns lost to King Woods in the main event. The loss marked Reigns' first defeat in almost 11 months and the first of 2021.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

In the main event, King Woods was about to become the first man to pin Roman Reigns in the year 2019. But The Usos interrupted, and Woods won via disqualification.

Roman Reigns recently successfully defended his title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021.

