Former WWE veteran picks shocking name for CM Punk's dream match at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE star and hardcore wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about CM Punk's future in the company.

Punk captured headlines the world over when he showed up this past Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Best in the World appeared on WWE TV for the first time in almost a decade. This Monday on RAW, he announced that he was back for the fans and made it clear that WWE was his home.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that he would like to see Punk participate in the Royal Rumble and possibly win the whole thing. He then stated that the star could then achieve his dream of headlining WrestleMania:

"Like I said, Royal Rumble. Don't know if I want him winning it but it's the best way to get to WrestleMania and then main event WrestleMania."

Dreamer claimed that Punk should battle Roman Reigns instead of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. This shocked host David LaGreca and fellow veteran wrestler Bully Ray:

"No, Roman Reigns." [From 31:08 - 31:40]

Dreamer explained why he wanted to see CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

During the conversation, Dreamer dove into details of how the match should be made. He recalled that Punk had one of the longest reigns with the WWE Championship, which Roman recently surpassed. He also pointed out that Paul Heyman being the Special Council for Roman could be another intriguing factor:

"I like to strike while the iron is hot. There's a great story with Paul. There's a great story with Roman Reigns surpassing Punk who had one hell of an impressive reign. I'm also CM Punk and I want everything that I've always wanted and I have the opportunity to get it. Like I said, don't know if he negotiated it. But I want a main event at WrestleMania and it's an important thing to him., which when you're in negotiations, you get to do these things." [From 33:41 - 34:15]

Dreamer felt that it was possible CM Punk may have negotiated a WrestleMania main event in his contract when he re-signed with WWE.

