Former WWE veteran predicts future for Roman Reigns after major swerve at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Roman Reigns' future in the company after a possible matchup with The Rock.

The Rock returned to WWE this past Monday Night on RAW. The Brahma Bull laid the smackdown on Jinder Mahal and then cut a promo, addressing the fans in San Diego. He said that he was hungry and asked the fans whether he should sit to eat, in a booth, a bar, or at the head of the table, hinting at a match against Roman.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran shared his version of a story where Roman could lose to both Rock and Cody Rhodes due to some shenanigans by Paul Heyman and his associates. This could lead to The American Nightmare winning the title at WrestleMania and Roman starting a new storyline where he tries to get back at Heyman and his goons.

"Does Roman lose to The Rock at WrestleMania if that takes place and then because of some rift with the Wiseman and Solo and whoever the Wiseman may be in cahoots with? Roman then, either lose to Cody and be cast out to obscurity island by Wiseman and his new henchmen. That way you get two jobs out of Roman but now he comes back to get even with the people that have wronged him. Cody's got the belt and Roman's off in a different direction." [From 16:23 - 17:02]

Roman Reigns was on SmackDown this week

Over the last few weeks, Roman Reigns has had some tension with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis over who calls the shots on the blue brand.

This week Roman and the rest of The Bloodline disrupted the triple threat match featuring AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The faction assaulted all three competitors, leaving no victor.

Aldis was watching the action from ringside and after chaos ensued, told Heyman that Roman Reigns would now defend the title in a Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble.

