Former WWE villain says Vince McMahon "loved" his 2013-2015 catchphrase (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has recalled how Vince McMahon wanted him to repeatedly say one particular phrase during his WWE promos.

Between 2013 and 2015, Mantell's Zeb Colter character gave his brutally honest opinions on several divisive topics. Never one to shy away from his beliefs, Colter often accused illegal immigrants of "sneaking across the border" into America.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show with Sid Pullar III, Mantell revealed that McMahon was a huge fan of his entertaining promos:

"Vince loved that. So, an agent would say, 'Go out there and say this and this,' and he'd say, 'Oh yeah, don't forget to say creaking, sneaking across the border. I don't care what else you say, just make sure you get the sneaking across the border. He loves that.' Sometimes when you entertain Vince, you've got a job. I mean, that's not true now, but it was an entertaining little line I would do." [From 3:31 to 4:01]

Watch the video above to hear more from Mantell about Brock Lesnar possibly facing a RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Vince McMahon paired Zeb Colter with three WWE Superstars

Performing as Zeb Colter, Dutch Mantell was introduced to WWE programming as Jack Swagger's manager in February 2013. The wrestling legend later began representing Cesaro, who joined forces with Swagger as The Real Americans.

Mantell was written off television in December 2014 after Swagger's rival, Rusev, attacked him backstage. The following year, he surprisingly returned as Alberto Del Rio's manager. The Mexican star immediately won the United States Championship from John Cena at the Hell in a Cell event in 2015, but their alliance was widely viewed as disappointing and lasted just six weeks.

Two decades earlier, Mantell appeared in WWE as Uncle Zebekiah between 1995 and 1996. He managed The Blu Brothers and a young John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), then known as Justin "Hawk" Bradshaw.

Do you have any favorite Zeb Colter memories? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes