Former WWE/WCW star hospitalized 

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Steve McMichael has been hospitalized for the second time in as many months.

The 66-year-old who is also known for his NFL career has been "undergoing tests" according to a statement released by his family on social media.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available."

Back in February, McMichael was hospitalized after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, pneumonia, and MRSA. After being given a blood transfusion and antibiotics, he was released a few days later.

The former wrestler has been battling ALS Lou Gehrig's disease, for more than two decades, something that he has been open about throughout his career.

McMichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in February after waiting years to be included in the class.

Steve McMichael appeared in WWE, WCW, and TNA throughout his career

McMichael first appeared for WWE back in 1995 when he was part of an angle ahead of WrestleMania XI with Lawrence Taylor. He also provided guest commentary with Vince McMahon on a previous episode of RAW and ended up brawling with Kama Mustafa.

WCW later hired him and went on to become WCW United States Champion and even married former WWE Superstar Debra Marshall, who later was known for her relationship with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Marshall and McMichael divorced in 1998, just a year before his final WCW appearance. He has since gone on to appear in TNA, where he refereed the Monster's Ball Match at Bound For Glory in 2008.

McMichael has since married Misty Davenport, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2008.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their prayers to Steve McMichael and his family at this difficult time.

