Former WWE Women's Champion breaks character to give her honest opinion of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have handled several talents in WWE and have worked closely with superstars in the past and present on numerous occasions. Recently, former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey broke character and heavily praised the power couple and their work with the company.

Last year, Ronda Rousey made her return to the company under the old regime where she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the company came under massive change when Triple H became the Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on her vlog, which was recorded during the week of Vince McMahon's retirement in 2022, the Baddest Woman on the Planet praised the power couple and their work in the company:

"It's been like really weird with him not being around since I got back but, you know, glad that he's feeling better and recovered. That's scary, man... I'm so happy that he's healthy and feeling good and Steph is back and they're just like a power couple, I just love them so much even though you know, 'kayfabe kayfabe, f*** them or whatever' but love them."

Rousey also went on to mention how much she missed Triple H and Stephanie when the two were absent under the old regime:

"I've like felt them missing since coming back. It's been weird and I'm really, really happy that they're both back not just personally because I love them but they're just amazing at their jobs better than anybody." (From 0:19 to 1:27)

It will be interesting to see what's next for Ronda Rousey and whether she will have a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All or not.

Ronda Rousey once faced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her debut with WWE. During her contract signing segment, she ended up attacking Triple H and putting him through a table before signing her contract.

In the coming weeks, Triple H and Stephanie built a storyline around her debut match and the power couple agreed to face her and Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34.

However, the storyline between the three superstars indirectly started years ago when Ronda Rousey made her appearance at WrestleMania 31. During the event, she and The Rock took on the power couple and humiliated them at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Three years later, Rousey made her debut match against the King of Kings and the Billion Dollar Princess in a mixed tag team match. In the end, Rousey and Angle got the win and continued their time on the red brand.

