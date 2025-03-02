Former WWE Women’s Champion claims she knew Naomi was Jade Cargill's attacker all along

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill returned from hiatus to attack Naomi at Elimination Chamber, seemingly confirming that the latter was the one who attacked The Storm backstage three months ago. Former Women's Champion Nia Jax recently shared a social media update to reflect on the situation.

The Irresistible Force had accused The Glow of being The Storm's mystery attacker immediately after the incident. However, the 37-year-old brushed aside the accusations and replaced Cargill as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions eventually.

Nia Jax took to her Instagram story after the show to point out that she had already told everyone about Jade Cargill's attacker. She shared Naomi's picture and a short message to poke fun at the latter.

"I told you!!!! You all were fooled but 'The Glow'🙄 @trinity_fatu [Naomi] that's what you get😂," she wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Nia Jax's Instagram story below:

Nia Jax pokes fun at Naomi [Picture Courtesy: Screenshot of Jax's Instagram Story]

Like Naomi, Nia Jax also had a night to forget at WWE Elimination Chamber

Jade Cargill beat up The Glow so badly that the latter could not compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Although Nia Jax wrestled her scheduled bout, things did not go smoothly for the 40-year-old.

Nia Jax teamed up with Candice LeRea to lock horns with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The two teams were engaged in back-and-forth action in what was the second contest of the night. The clash ended with The Buff Barbie hitting The Irrisistible Force with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the win.

Pinning her former ally at the premium live event will be a massive confidence booster for Tiffany Stratton heading into WrestleMania 41. She is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at The Showcase of the Immortals. Only time will tell how she performs in her first match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Can Tiffany Stratton defeat Charlotte Flair to retain her title at WrestleMania 41? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

