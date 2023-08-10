Former WWE Women's Champion comments on superfan Izzy's upcoming in-ring debut

Yes, WWE fans, it's true, you are THAT old! Superfan Izzy Moreno is lacing up her boots and competing in her first match this month. Moreno is receiving praise from all directions, including her old friend and favorite WWE Superstar, Bayley.

Today, The Role Model wished Izzy Moreno the best of luck ahead of her bout against Jazmine Allure at Mission Pro Wrestling's Boiling Point event this Saturday. She would then jokingly threaten Moreno, telling her not to lose or she would "disown" her.

"If you couldn’t tell by this past Saturday at #Summerslam, I BREED CHAMPIONS. Enjoy every second of this weekend @ItsIzzyMania. I’m proud to see how far you’ve come. (Please don’t lose or I’ll disown you so quick)," Bayley said on Twitter.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



Enjoy every second of this weekend @ItsIzzyMania. I’m proud to see how far you’ve come. (Please don’t lose or I’ll disown you so quick) 🏼 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… If you couldn’t tell by this past Saturday at #Summerslam , I BREED CHAMPIONS.Enjoy every second of this weekend @ItsIzzyMania. I’m proud to see how far you’ve come. (Please don’t lose or I’ll disown you so quick)

Since first appearing ringside at NXT tapings nearly a decade ago, Moreno has been very active both inside and outside of WWE, appearing at multiple independent shows and various wrestling conventions, as well as training hard to one day get inside the ring.

Moreno was attacked by Jazmine Allure during a Mission Pro Wrestling event in June, igniting the first feud of her young career.

Izzy Moreno replied to WWE Superstar Bayley, thanking her for all her support

Izzy Moreno first appeared on WWE TV during the early Black & Gold days of NXT. She was almost always seen in the first row, sporting the gear of her favorite wrestler, Bayley. Moreno's dedicated fandom quickly earned her the title of "superfan," with the then-Hugger always seeking her out for a quick embrace before and after matches.

In reply to Bayley's message of encouragement, Izzy Moreno took to Twitter to thank her and let her know that she was her hero.

"Thank you for being my hero! I can only hope to inspire another person the way you inspired me….and yeah I’ll get that win!!" wrote Izzy Moreno.

Izzy Moreno @ItsIzzyMania @itsBayleyWWE Thank you for being my hero! I can only hope to inspire another person the way you inspired me….and yeah I’ll get that win!!

Will you be watching Izzy Moreno's debut wrestling match? What promotion do you think she will compete in next? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here