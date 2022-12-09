Former WWE Women’s Champion continues to tease a change following beatdown from Rhea Ripley

Following their Triple Threat match on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley assaulted Asuka. Later, The Empress of Tomorrow responded to the incident on Twitter.

Asuka competed in a Triple Threat match alongside Rhea Ripley and Bayley to earn a spot in a singles match next week, the outcome of which will determine the top contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Eradicator and The Empress of Tomorrow were defeated by The Role Model. After the bout, an enraged Rhea Ripley brutally assaulted Asuka, causing the Japanese star to exhibit a different side of herself.

The longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion has teased a character change on Twitter, leading the WWE Universe to believe that she will reveal her prior self and demonstrate her true abilities.

Asuka tweeted the following:

It would be fascinating to observe The Empress of Tomorrow evolve from a silly to perhaps a darker version of herself.

Asuka's previous WWE RAW Women's Championship run

One of the most unique Money in the Bank fights ever took place in 2020 when Asuka won the contract, which was hosted at WWE HQ in Stamford.

Asuka became the new champion when Becky Lynch revealed that she had relinquished the RAW Women's Championship due to pregnancy and that the ladder match was actually for the vacant title rather than a contract for a championship match.

In taking the red brand's title, The Empress of Tomorrow also became the second Women's Grand Slam winner after Bayley and third Women's Triple Crown Champion after Bayley and Alexa Bliss. After the news, she and Becky Lynch embraced in an emotional moment.

Asuka held the NXT Women's Championship for the longest period ever (510 days), and The Empress of Tomorrow is currently the first and only woman to hold the Women's Tag Team Championships with three different partners. Those partners are Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and former superstar Kairi Sane.

Given how powerful Asuka has been throughout her career, the WWE Universe may find her new persona to be quite interesting.

