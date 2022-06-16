Former WWE RAW Women's Champion current favorite to win Money in the Bank ladder match

The annual WWE Money in the Bank premium live event is drawing close and is set to bring another year of intense action. Both the men's and women's ladder matches are renowned for shocking moments and hard-hitting spots that stay with you after their conclusion.

The early favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match has been revealed as Becky Lynch courtesy of Unibet. Although it should be noted that the premium live event will take place on July 2 and it's highly probable that WWE could make additions to matches that could bring change to betting odds.

As of now, the only women to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match are Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan. But even then, the strong favorite to win the ladder match and secure a title match contract is Becky Lynch.

Here is the top 10 list of women listed as having odds in the MITB Ladder match:

As a reminder to those unfamiliar with sports betting, odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number, and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Please note: Potential Spoilers Ahead (Betting odds do not guarantee outcomes but could be leading indicators)

Becky Lynch – 6/4

Charlotte Flair – 11/4

Lacey Evans – 13/4

Alexa Bliss – 9/2

Bayley – 9/2

Raquel Rodriguez – 7/1

Asuka – 8/1

Liv Morgan – 9/1

Shayna Baszler – 9/1

Sasha Banks – 17/1

Becky Lynch has yet to win a WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE. She has seen her popularity and superstar status rise to unprecedented levels and has achieved almost everything in the business. Big Time Becks has captured the Women's World Title on six occasions and emerged victorious from the main event WrestleMania 35.

However, The Man is yet to capture a win in the prestigious WWE Money in the Bank ladder match.

For Lynch to qualify for this year's Women's ladder match, the Former Women's Champion will have to face her longtime rival Asuka in an MITB qualifier next week on RAW. The two highly accomplished superstars will battle it out for their right to win the briefcase at the premium live event.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Becky Lynch will win the MITB Ladder Match? Yes No 17 votes so far