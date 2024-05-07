Former WWE Women's Champion injured; replaced in Queen of the Ring Tournament 

The tournaments for the King and Queen of the Ring kicked off this week on WWE RAW, and already two substitutions have had to be made.

Ahead of the show, it was announced that Drew McIntyre wouldn't be able to compete. Instead, Jey Uso stepped in to defeat Finn Balor in the opening match of the night.

Later in the night, Dakota Kai revealed that Damage CTRL member Asuka was also on the sidelines following Backlash and wasn't on this week's show, which meant that she would be forced to replace her in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Asuka's scheduled match is against RAW newcomer Lyra Valkyria. It will be the former NXT Women's Champion's first match on the red brand since being called up as part of the recent WWE Draft.

Asuka recently wrestled at Backlash, where she and Kairi Sane lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair after she was hit with a KOD onto her own partner.

There are currently no details on what injury Asuka is struggling with, but she isn't expected to play a part in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which concludes in Saudi Arabia on May 25th.