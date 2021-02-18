"He's brilliant!" - Former WWE Women's Champion comments on working with Jim Cornette

Former WWE Superstar Melina has commented on working with Jim Cornette during her early years in WWE, referring to the wrestling personality as "Brilliant."

During an appearance on the partsFUNknown YouTube channel, the former Women's Champion was asked whether or not she had any fun stories relating to Jim Cornette. Melina said that Jim Cornette had an outside-the-box way of thinking and a super-creative mind. The star also recalled an incident where Jim Cornette yelled at her, but that it turned out to be a positive and helpful note.

Here's what Melina had to say about Jim Cornette:

"Everything was great! He always had wacky ideas and everything. I love Jim Cornette! I know he gets a lot of heat but, I mean, look, I get a lot of heat too! But the thing is, this is what I believe is the beauty of learning under Jim Cornette. He thinks outside the box. Super-creative mind. When it comes to wrestling, do I want just regular, “Oh, this is what we do?” No crazy? Or do I want the out-there, outside the box, larger-than-life personality type to teach me. To me, his teachings helped a lot. Especially for me when I was super introverted. There was this one time where he screamed at me. I’ll never forget it. But it got me to start thinking. He just said that I stood out there with MNM, at the beginning, and he was like “What are you doing out there? Are you just gonna stand there?!!” I was like (crying) “No!”"

Melina praises Jim Cornette's passion for Wrestling

Melina would go on to emphasize Jim Cornette's passion for the wrestling business and how intent he was on seeing talent succeed.

"It’s funny because he’ll have his moments where he’s like saying what he feels to get you to remember… But he wants his people to learn. He wants you to want this so bad, that there’s nothing else you want… You need to eat, breathe and dream this. And when you want to be great at something that’s what you need to do. So he’s brilliant!"