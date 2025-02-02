Former WWE Women's Champion Melina introduces her "daughter"

Melina hasn't wrestled for WWE for several years after returning as part of the Women's Royal Rumble back in 2022. The former Women's Champion wasn't part of this year's show but had something much bigger to celebrate this weekend since she introduced her "daughter" to the world.

Melina shared a post on Instagram where she posed with social media star Liberty Barros, introducing her to the WWE Universe as her daughter. Although this post seems to be made in jest, many fans took to the comments section to congratulate the legend and profess their admiration for Liberty.

Liberty Barros has become well-known online as an influencer, and it seems that Melina has taken a liking to her, as Liberty is known as the "most flexible person in the world," something the former superstar can identify with. Melina became iconic for her splits ring entrance throughout her time in the spotlight.

Former WWE Superstar Melina recently made headlines during the California wildfires

It's great that Melina is now making the news for all the right reasons, as she was recently involved in a harrowing event. She made headlines a few weeks ago when she was missing in California. One of Melina's wrestling promotions raised the alarm when Melina hadn't been heard from for a few days, and then the WWE Universe tried to ensure she was alright.

The wildfires that raged across California in January left plenty of destruction in their wake, and fans were scared that the former superstar may have been caught up in the tragedy. Fortunately, that wasn't the case.

Melina ultimately reached out, and she was found safe and well, even though there was a lot of devastation across the city because of the wildfires, something that was documented by several current and former stars, including The Miz and Maryse.

