Former WWE Women's Champion names Asuka as her dream opponent

Former WWE Superstar Layla was recently a guest on the "Excuse Me" podcast. During her appearance on the show, Layla named her dream opponents, including two current WWE Superstars.

Layla is a former WWE Women's Champion and a former WWE Divas Champion. She signed with WWE after she won the 2006 edition of Diva Search. She stayed with WWE until 2015 , when she announced her retirement from pro wrestling. Layla now works as a real estate agent.

During her recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero's "Excuse Me" podcast, Layla was asked about her dream opponents. Layla named the legendary Chyna, the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble match, as one wrestler she wanted to face. Speaking about current Superstars, Layla named Asuka and Sasha Banks as two dream opponents,

"One of them from the past, Chyna because I was such a fan. I was a huge fan, and of course she’s going to kill me within two seconds, but I would totally love to do that. would love to work Chyna and have one match with her, and in the present, man, there’s so many good girls right now. They’re all amazing. I mean Sasha [Banks] is amazing, but I feel that’s so predictable. I think Asuka. I really, really love her work. I just think she’s just so clean and everything. She works really good with everybody."

The @VickieGuerrero podcast with yours truly is finally out so why don’t you go ahead and have a listen/watch I had just a great time catching up with my friend and sharing fond memories. Life before and after wwe. I hope you enjoy it 💋 https://t.co/yahmQoYvu0 — Layla El (@mslayel) March 25, 2021

Layla explained that she was a big fan of Chyna's work. She also praised Asuka and Banks, and she stated that The Empress of Tomorrow works well with everyone.

Former WWE Superstar Layla describes the advice she would give to younger wrestlers

Layla in WWE

Layla also spoke about the advice she would give to her younger self and new wrestlers in the business today. She encouraged everyone to stay humble and treat others with kindness.

"Stay humble. Also, be kind to everybody. Whether you like them or don’t like them, you have to just be kind and always have empathy for somebody or mind your business. That’s what I would tell myself. Mind your own business. Stay out of any drama or anything like that. The last thing, enjoy it because you don’t get to stop and just sit back and enjoy the moment. You don’t get to be like, wow." H/T: WrestlingINC

She also encouraged everyone working in the wrestling industry to savor their time in the business because it could be gone tomorrow.

