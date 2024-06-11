Former WWE Women's Champion provides update on in-ring return after over a year of inactivity

WWE is headed to Scotland this weekend for the second edition of Clash at the Castle. Meanwhile, Carmella provided an update on her in-ring return after nearly over a year of inactivity.

Last year, Carmella returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39. The Princess of Staten Island had a couple of matches on Monday Night RAW before she went on maternal leave. Later, she and Corey Graves had their first child together.

Sadly, it's been over a year, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't returned to weekly television. During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, she provided an update on her in-ring return and stated she's dealing with a foot injury.

Trending

“I would love to return. I mean, obviously, I’m so immersed in this motherhood world right now. But honestly, I actually have an injury from delivery. So I have a lot of nerve damage that has happened, and my foot is kind of non-functional right now. So it’s something that I never knew could happen during labor and delivery. But I have two herniated discs in my back, and that is correlated to my foot. So I haven’t even been able to work out. I haven’t been able to do anything that will get me back to the ring quite yet," she revealed.

Former WWE writer buries Judgment Day HERE

She's currently rehabbing, but no timetable was provided.

"Hopefully, eventually, I’ll get there. But right now, I’m just kind of working. I’m going to be in physical therapy and things like that, too. I mean, I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, and I’ve never been injured. And now here I have a baby, and I’m going to physical therapy. So I don’t know how that works out. But here we go," Carmella said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Carmella hasn't won a singles title in WWE since 2022

In 2019, Vince McMahon's old regime introduced a new title on Monday Night RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley presented the 24/7 Championship and a new division, which allowed both men and women to get their hands on the title.

Several superstars got time on television and captured the championship on different occasions. Meanwhile, Carmella teamed up with R-Truth and worked in the 24/7 division for a brief period.

In 2022, she captured the title on three different occasions. Later, she went on a hiatus and ended her partnership with R-Truth. Eventually, the division was axed under Triple H's new WWE regime before the end of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback