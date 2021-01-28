Beth Phoenix reacts to Brodie Lee Jr. flexing his biceps

Beth Phoenix had an adorable reaction to Brodie Lee Jr. flexing his biceps on AEW TV, in her latest tweet.

Beth Phoenix posted a tweet featuring a picture of the NXT announcing booth, with the amusing caption stating the following: "My commentators can beat up your commentators. #WeAreNXT". The tweet garnered a response from AEW announcer Excalibur, who posted a picture of the AEW announce booth, consisting of himself, WWE legend Taz, and Brodie Lee Jr.

Phoenix had quite an amusing response to the visual of Brodie Lee Jr. flexing his 'muscles', and dubbed his biceps "illegal weapons". Check out the exchange below:

My commentators can beat up your commentators. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/zg9TTxc1GN — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 28, 2021

Those pipes are illegal weapons!!! No fair!!! — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 28, 2021

Brodie Lee Jr. is having the time of his life on AEW

Brodie Lee Jr. was featured on the latest edition of AEW Dark, and joined Excalibur and Taz on commentary. Viewers found his presence hilarious, especially the bit where he kept shutting Excalibur down.

Brodie Lee Jr. has been heavily featured on AEW TV ever since the tragic passing of his father, the late, great, Brodie Lee. The kid has bagged a contract with AEW that will come into effect as soon as he turns 18-years-old. It remains to be seen whether he decides to become a wrestler when he comes of age in the distant future. Looking at how he has been handling himself on AEW television lately, it seems like he has a bright future ahead of him in the world of pro-wrestling.