Former WWE Women's Champion reveals brutal dream about Sonya Deville

Naomi has been part of a storyline with WWE Official Sonya Deville since she arrived on SmackDown a few months ago.

Deville begrudgingly drafted the former Women's Champion over to the blue brand during the WWE Draft. Since then, she has made it her mission to make Naomi's life miserable.

Given that The Queen of Glow is outnumbered and outpowered on SmackDown, she took to Twitter to share a dream she had about Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler where she was dragging the two women the 50 states by their hair.

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE I had the best dream last night…I dragged @SonyaDevilleWWE in my right hand and @QoSBaszler in my left by the hair through all 50 states I even stopped to site see while continuing to drag! 😂 Then I woke up ugggggh #truestory I had the best dream last night…I dragged @SonyaDevilleWWE in my right hand and @QoSBaszler in my left by the hair through all 50 states I even stopped to site see while continuing to drag! 😂 Then I woke up ugggggh #truestory

Baszler has been dragged into the feud between the two women in recent weeks. Deville is clearly hiding behind The Queen of Spades rather than stepping in the ring with Naomi.

Naomi has obviously shared this dream with the WWE Universe since she has no power to make it a reality on SmackDown at present.

Sonya Deville is yet to wrestle in WWE in 2021

At SummerSlam 2020, Deville was forced to leave WWE after losing her match to Mandy Rose. She returned on New Year's Day and was declared a WWE Official alongside Adam Pearce.

Since then, her agenda was to help Charlotte before she moved into a feud with Naomi.

This feud doesn't appear to be heading towards a resolution any time soon, especially since Naomi was overlooked for the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team.

It's likely that the story behind this will turn out to be that Deville doesn't want her on the team. Instead, an inexperienced Aliyah might get the nod despite not having wrestled on SmackDown yet.

