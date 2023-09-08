Former WWE Women's Champion shows off bold new look during hiatus

The Women's Division on WWE SmackDown appears to be focused on Charlotte Flair and Damage CTRL at the moment, which could be why it's been almost a month since Asuka has wrestled on the blue brand.

The Empress of Tomorrow has appeared at live events recently, wrestling Women's Champion Iyo Sky, but it seems that she has made a drastic decision while on hiatus.

Asuka recently updated her Twitter to show several images of her with a new, shorter haircut. Throughout her career, she has been known for her colorful locks, which now appear to be much shorter than they once were.

Expand Tweet

This could be just the change that Asuka has been seeking to push her character forward with a new look.

Will Asuka be the one to dethrone Iyo Sky on WWE SmackDown?

Asuka and Iyo Sky have quite the history, and with rumors swirling that Kairi Sane could be set to make her return to WWE in the near future, many fans believe that Asuka could be the one to finally dethrone Sky.

Iyo Sky has been pushed hard on SmackDown since her Money in the Bank win, and as the SmackDown Women's Champion, she has looked unstoppable. With Damage CTRL in her corner, it's hard to imagine anyone will be able to neutralize the two women long enough to get to Sky and her championship.

Asuka was the champion a few short weeks ago before her loss to Bianca Balair at SummerSlam, which was also when Sky decided to cash in. It's easy to imagine that The Empress of Tomorrow will be the one to seek revenge and take back the title that she lost only moments before Sky's cash-in.

Do you think Asuka should be the one to dethrone Iyo Sky? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.