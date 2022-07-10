"You monotone, conspiracy theorist, pillow fists, bi*ch?" - Former WWE Women's Champion takes a brutal shot at Ronda Rousey

WWE star Natalya sent a bold message to former SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Liv Morgan will defend her newly won title against Rousey at SummerSlam, 2022.

This eventually led to a Money in the Bank rematch between Natalya and Rousey, with The Baddest Woman On The Planet eventually tapping out her arch-rival.

Taking to Twitter, the former tag team champion quoted a tweet and bad-mouthed Rousey, taking multiple shots at her in the process. She wrote:

"Was it something I said Ronda, you monotone, conspiracy theorist, pillow fists, bi*ch?"

WWE Universe had a hilarious reaction to Natalya's tweet about Ronda Rousey

While some fans praised the former SmackDown Women's Champion, others criticized her for the same. Here are some of the fun and interesting fan tweets below:

SlowBaby420 @SlowBaby420 @NatbyNature Which is more painful, the Sharpshooter or a Ronda Rousey promo? @NatbyNature Which is more painful, the Sharpshooter or a Ronda Rousey promo?

During Rousey's reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion, she defended her title on numerous occasions and even defeated Raquel Rodriguez on 13th May edition of SmackDown.

The former NXT star recently mentioned that the match was very abrupt and unexpected. She also noted that she would take Rousey very seriously.

"I envision myself becoming Women’s Champion, 100%. I’m always thinking of when my moment is going to come, but also live in the present, and take every moment for what it is. Have the opportunity when it presents itself — like my match with Ronda [Rousey], It was very abrupt and not expected, but I loved every minute. I think the unexpected is the best part of it…In the moment it’s like, this is Ronda Rousey, she’s the baddest woman on the planet, but she’s also in the way of my goal, which is to win the SmackDown Women’s title. I’m going to take her as I do with any other opponent and take her very seriously.” [H/T: 411Mania]

It would be interesting to see if Rousey will be able to take the SmackDown Championship belt off Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, 2022, or not.

