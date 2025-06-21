Former WWE Women's Champion teases potential heel turn; hints rivalry with Bianca Belair is not over

Bianca Belair has been sidelined with an injury since WrestleMania 41. However, her former rival, Bayley, has teased reigniting their feud after four years.

Belair defeated Bayley at the 2021 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Their feud continued the following year when The Role Model introduced Damage CTRL at the SummerSlam 2022 Premium Live Event, confronting The EST, who was the RAW Women's Champion at the time.

On X, Bayley reshared a throwback post and teased a potential heel turn, suggesting that her rivalry with Bianca Belair was not over. The former WWE Women's Champion is signed to Monday Night RAW and is a babyface.

"End? 😏 @BiancaBelairWWE," wrote Bayley.

Bayley is feuding with Becky Lynch on RAW over the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Lynch attacked Bayley before WrestleMania 41, taking her out of the show, where she was scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Upon her return, Bayley attacked Lynch, who dethroned Valkyria to win the title at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The 36-year-old superstar will challenge for the title on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

