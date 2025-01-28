Former WWE Women's Champion teases reigniting feud with Iyo Sky; they crossed paths on this week's RAW

Bayley has teased reigniting her feud with Iyo Sky. The two superstars feuded leading up to WrestleMania XL after Damage CTRL betrayed their former faction leader.

After winning the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, Bayley was booted out of the faction she created in 2022. This led to a singles match between her and Sky with The Role Model emerging victorious and winning the Women's Championship.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Sky confronted Bayley during a backstage segment. On X/Twitter, The Role Model reposted the backstage segment with her former Damage CTRL stablemate:

"Unfinished business," she wrote.

Despite the fallout between Bayley and Sky, the two superstars teamed up with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Premium Live Event. They defeated the team of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Bayley discussed her storyline with Damage CTRL and her match with Iyo Sky

Bayley defeated Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Women's Championship. Leading up to their match, The Role Model was involved in a storyline with Damage CTRL in the aftermath of the faction's betrayal, including Dakota Kai, who had initially sided with her former leader.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, Bayley stated the following:

“Those don’t come around very often—those stories and those championship runs. To be a part of a story where someone wins the Royal Rumble, now you have a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania that can be anticipated and built upon. Because of the time we had put into Damage CTRL, after the breakup, this match [with IYO SKY] was one of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania, period."

Bayley and Sky are among the multiple superstars who are confirmed to compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Naomi are also confirmed to join the field of 30 superstars.

