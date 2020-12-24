Former WWE Women's Champion wanted to be "female Arnold Schwarzenegger"

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross has revealed that Chyna wanted to become “a female Arnold Schwarzenegger” outside of wrestling.

Unlike the majority of WWE’s female Superstars in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Chyna was allowed to compete in matches against men. At one stage, she even became the number one contender for the WWE Championship in the build-up to SummerSlam 1999.

Ross used to combine his on-screen commentary role with a behind-the-scenes job as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations. He said on his Grilling JR podcast that he often spoke to Chyna about her Hollywood aspirations. The Ninth Wonder of the World admired the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, while she also compared herself to Wonder Woman.

"I think she saw herself, once she scratched her wrestling itch, she envisioned herself as a superhero, like a female Schwarzenegger," Ross said. "I talked to her about that. She wanted to get representation in Hollywood with these outside ventures or opportunities. She wanted to be a Wonder Woman-type character in some form."

Ross added that Chyna wanted to widen her skill set as an actor, much like how Dwayne The Rock Johnson became a movie star. He also believes it was a “sad, missed opportunity” that Chyna did not become the Arnold Schwarzenegger character that she wanted to be.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s WWE history

Steve Austin and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a good relationship with WWE for many years. He even got involved in a physical altercation with Chyna’s former boyfriend and ally, Triple H, on an episode of SmackDown in November 1999.

Triple H inducted Arnold Schwarzenegger into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Two years earlier, the movie star inducted his long-time friend, Bruno Sammartino, into the Hall of Fame on the weekend of WrestleMania 29.