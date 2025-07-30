Former WWE Women's World Champion sends a wholesome message to Nikki Bella; thanks her after RAW

Former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY sent a wholesome message to Nikki Bella after this week's RAW. The two superstars, alongside Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer, teamed up on Monday.The team of SKY, Bella, Ripley, and Vaquer teamed up against the team of Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi. SKY and Ripley will share the ring with Naomi at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Triple Threat Match.On Instagram, SKY thanked Nikki after teaming up with her on RAW. She also shared photos with the Hall of Famer.&quot;Super duper sweet moment with Nikki!! Thank you so much @nikkigarcia,&quot; wrote SKY.Check out SKY's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella on competing in her first match on RAW after seven yearsNikki Bella competed in her first match on WWE RAW against Chelsea Green days after her in-ring return at the Evolution Premium Live Event.Speaking on RAW Recap, the Hall of Famer revealed that she thought WWE was ribbing her by having her follow up the Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria match. She said:“That Bayley and Lyra match, I mean, I was looking, going, ‘Wait, I have to follow this? I haven’t wrestled for seven years, and I have to follow this?’ I was like thinking I was getting ribbed, I was for sure getting ribbed. This had to be a full-on rib. They put every single bada** woman on the card tonight. All of them were incredible, and I had to go after all of them. I mean, I should have been the open [sic]. What the heck? I was sitting there, and I'm like, ‘Don’t get in your head, but why am I going last here?'” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella was originally set for a feud with Liv Morgan before the Judgment Day member suffered an untimely injury. She was taken out by Morgan on RAW before Evolution.