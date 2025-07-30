  • home icon
Former WWE Women's World Champion sends a wholesome message to Nikki Bella; thanks her after RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:10 GMT
Nikki Bella (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Nikki Bella (Image credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY sent a wholesome message to Nikki Bella after this week's RAW. The two superstars, alongside Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer, teamed up on Monday.

The team of SKY, Bella, Ripley, and Vaquer teamed up against the team of Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi. SKY and Ripley will share the ring with Naomi at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event in a Triple Threat Match.

On Instagram, SKY thanked Nikki after teaming up with her on RAW. She also shared photos with the Hall of Famer.

"Super duper sweet moment with Nikki!! Thank you so much @nikkigarcia," wrote SKY.
Check out SKY's post on Instagram:

Nikki Bella on competing in her first match on RAW after seven years

Nikki Bella competed in her first match on WWE RAW against Chelsea Green days after her in-ring return at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

Speaking on RAW Recap, the Hall of Famer revealed that she thought WWE was ribbing her by having her follow up the Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria match. She said:

“That Bayley and Lyra match, I mean, I was looking, going, ‘Wait, I have to follow this? I haven’t wrestled for seven years, and I have to follow this?’ I was like thinking I was getting ribbed, I was for sure getting ribbed. This had to be a full-on rib. They put every single bada** woman on the card tonight. All of them were incredible, and I had to go after all of them. I mean, I should have been the open [sic]. What the heck? I was sitting there, and I'm like, ‘Don’t get in your head, but why am I going last here?'”
Nikki Bella was originally set for a feud with Liv Morgan before the Judgment Day member suffered an untimely injury. She was taken out by Morgan on RAW before Evolution.

Soumik Datta

Edited by Jacob Terrell
