"He's not a trusting person " - Former WWE World Champion details how he convinced Brock Lesnar to return after he walked out of the company

Triple H recently opened up about Vince McMahon's retirement and how Brock Lesnar reacted to the news at the time.

Earlier this year, McMahon surprisingly announced his retirement from the business ahead of SummerSlam 2022. At the time, Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the former chairman's exit seemingly led to The Beast walking out of the company just hours before an episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the topic with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Triple H noted that one must understand Brock Lesnar's relationship with McMahon. The Game also admitted that he did play a role in convincing Lesnar to return.

"There's some truth to it, yeah. You have to understand Brock's relationship with Vince and if you look at Brock's relationship across combat sports period. He has a relationship with Dana [White], that's a certain way, relationship with Vince, that's a certain way. But Vince is the devil he knows. Brock is inherently not a trusting person, that's just how he is, he doesn't like people. He's not a trusting person and I think at that moment where you just hear Vince is out, now what's gonna happen?"

The Game further detailed the situation surrounding the former Universal Champion:

"Like I'm out of here, you know what I mean? There was just a moment of that, nothing more, nothing less. Not like he looked at it, 'Well I don't like anybody else here, I don't trust anybody else here. I don't know anything else, right?' This was a moment of sort of having a walk on this and then we have conversations, comes back and I have a great relationship with Brock," said Triple H. [From live show at the time of writing]

Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2022

Brock Lesnar's latest WWE match was against Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2022. The two collided in an epic Last Man Standing Match which even saw The Beast Incarnate make his way to the ring in a tractor.

Eventually, Lesnar was again beaten by The Tribal Chief, who somehow managed to keep his arch-rival down for the referee's ten count. Despite tackling interference from The Usos and Paul Heyman, Lesnar couldn't get the better of Reigns.

Earlier in the year, the former UFC star lost the WWE Championship to Reigns, making the latter a double champion in the process. It remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE and if the Head of Creative, Triple H, has any plans for his former on-screen rival.

