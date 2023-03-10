Former WWE Universal Champion shares photo of incredible body transformation 

Only eight superstars have held the WWE Universal Championship since the belt's inception in 2016. SmackDown star Braun Strowman is on the elite list.

The Monster Of All Monsters won the world title during the pandemic in 2020 at WrestleMania by defeating Goldberg. He was a replacement for Roman Reigns, who dropped out on account of COVID-19 concerns.

Sharing a post on his social media, displaying his incredible body transformation over the last decade, Braun Strowman inspires people to stay healthy and be disciplined with a workout lifestyle. The former WWE World Champion recently took to social media to share a picture with the caption:

"What a decade of dedication looks like!!!! #ItsALifestyle #MonsterOfAllMonsters," tweeted Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet will be in action on WWE SmackDown this FridayThe Monster Of All Monsters has found a new tag team partner in Ricochet on the road to WrestleMania.

Whilst the duo is yet to be announced for a match on The Grandest Stage, they recently challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a losing effort.

Furthermore, this Friday on WWE SmackDown, Strowman and Ricochet will team up to take down The Viking Raiders in a tag match.

Despite initially being on the wrong foot, Braun Strowman managed to befriend the One and Only, together bringing authenticity and legitimacy to the division.

However, it remains to be seen where the duo will go in the next few months. If the Usos wind up dropping both titles at WrestleMania 39, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that Braun Strowman and Ricochet step up as powerful threats to the champs.

