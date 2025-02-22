Former WWE World Champion teases a major return after 2 years following SmackDown

By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 22, 2025 06:29 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE.com)

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw some interesting developments across all divisions. It has indirectly led to an exciting tease for a popular superstar's old gimmick to return.

While it went completely under the radar due to Cody Rhodes and The Rock's segment, The Street Profits had a strong night. They interfered in the WWE Tag Team Championship match between DIY and Pretty Deadly, leaving multiple stars laying. It was a statement of intent, with Angelo Dawkins sending a message shortly after the show.

He tweeted "Demon time," to which a certain Prince responded. Finn Balor replied to Dawkins, suggesting he was "down" for demon time. This seems to be a direct reference to his face-painted alter-ego.

also-read-trending Trending
Balor last appeared as The Demon in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he lost a Hell in a Cell Match to Edge. His previous match with the face paint also ended badly, as Roman Reigns defeated him after the top rope snapped.

It remains to be seen if Finn Balor ever brings back The Demon. Chances are low, as he doesn't seem to be getting a push on RAW. The time has gone for the Judgment Day member to be a main eventer in the company. Regardless, it's always fun when Balor lets out a cheeky tease for the return of his iconic alter-ego.

Edited by Divesh Merani
