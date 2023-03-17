Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion says he has an "open door policy" with the company

WWE is preparing for one of the biggest WrestleMania of all time in California, which will take place in less than three weeks. Recently, former World Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed that he has an open-door policy with the company.

Last year, The Undertaker headlined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and officially retired from in-ring competition and sports entertainment. However, The Deadman has not left professional wrestling as a whole.

Lately, he has been working on his 1 deadMAN SHOW, where the former World Heavyweight Champion shares his experience from when he was on the road. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 57-year-old legend explained the open-door policy he has with the company and that he can come in whenever he wants to impart wisdom. Check it out:

"Whenever I want to show up either at the Performance Centre or in main roster WWE, I have an open-door policy,'' he said. "I have an open invitation to come and share my experiences and philosophies with the talent and try and help some of them develop their characters and I love to do that, I really do." [H/T - Daily Mail UK]

Undertaker @undertaker Thank you, Montreal! It’s always been one of my favorite cities to perform in and last night was no different! ⚱️ Thank you, Montreal! It’s always been one of my favorite cities to perform in and last night was no different! ⚱️ https://t.co/UoHEtipTlC

The Deadman has been working with the company on his shows and documentaries and made his last appearance for the WWE during the 30th anniversary of RAW.

Randy Orton was the last WWE Superstar to hold the World Heavyweight Championship

In 2013, WWE had no plans to keep two World Championships, as the company did not focus on the former WCW title much in comparison to the WWE Championship, which was the highlight of both shows.

The World Heavyweight Championship often opened shows at the PLEs with next to no credible competitors in the division. After John Cena returned to the company, he won the title from Alberto Del Rio.

By the end of the year, John Cena was in a feud with The Authority's Randy Orton and the two competed in a TLC match to unify the titles. In the end, Orton won the title and became the final champion before unifying the titles.

