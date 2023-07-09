Former WWE wrestler's girlfriend once stole everything from him and left while he was on the road

Former WWE wrestler Mario Mancini recently recalled how Iron Mike Sharpe's girlfriend left him without giving an explanation.

Mancini wrestled for WWE between 1984 and 1992. He faced several high-profile names during that time, including Bret Hart and The Undertaker. One day, his mother passed him the phone after receiving a call from a devastated Sharpe.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini said the second-generation wrestler informed him that his girlfriend stole everything from him:

"He goes, 'Mario…' I go, 'Yeah, Mike, what's up?' He goes, 'You know where Willa is?' I said, 'No, why? Can't find her?' He goes, 'I came home, my apartment's wiped out, she took everything.' While he was on the road, wiped him out, and I felt so bad for him because he's such a nice guy." [28:30 – 28:52]

Sharpe wrestled more than 800 matches for WWE between 1980 and 1995. In 1983, he unsuccessfully challenged Bob Backlund several times for the world title.

Mario Mancini on Mike Sharpe's personality outside of WWE

Away from the cameras, Mike Sharpe was widely viewed as one of the nicest people in the wrestling business.

Mario Mancini added that other wrestlers never had any issues with the Canadian, partly because he stayed out of everyone's way backstage:

"There's another guy, never catch him with any heat. He didn't ever talk to anybody. From the time he got to the dressing room to the time he worked, he worked out, and then after his match, he'd work out some more. You never saw him walking in the dressing room commiserating. He was always working out." [28:55 – 29:15]

After retiring from the ring, Sharpe helped train wrestlers, including Charlie Haas, Crowbar, and Simon Dean. He sadly passed away on January 17, 2016, at the age of 64.

Do you have any memories of Iron Mike Sharpe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes