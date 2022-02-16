"I thought he was supposed to be a heel" - Former WWE writer bashes Kevin Owens' constant change in character (Exclusive)

In the aftermath of Kevin Owens' promo on this week's RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo has bashed the superstar's constant change in character.

On Monday night's show, Owens cut a backstage promo railing on the state of Texas. The former WWE Universal Champion viciously attacked the state and its people, proclaiming his hatred toward them.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion Of RAW, Vince Russo noted Owens' heelish demeanor from last week's RAW. Russo then pointed out how the former WWE Universal Champion took to social media afterward and sent a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe:

"I thought he was supposed to be a heel on last week's show because he was teaming with Seth Rollins and Randy Orton RKO'd him twice. So I'm thinking he's a heel. Then during the week, bro, he puts out a tweet putting over the towns that they were just in. He put over Denver and whatever two towns followed, three greatest nights of my life, you guys were a great crowd, blah blah blah," - said Russo. [37:27-38:00]

Russo pointed to the mixed messages in Kevin Owens playing a heel on television and a babyface on social media, especially when the WWE Superstar is back to talking trash the next week:

"One week he is a heel, that same week he is putting over all these great towns that he was in, he had great matches and he wants to thank everybody. The following week he is ripping Texas," said Russo. [38:23-38:34]

WWE is reportedly planning 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, WWE is trying to get 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to return to in-ring action for a match at WrestleMania 38.

The discussions have reportedly involved The Texas Rattlesnake facing off with Kevin Owens, which would explain Owens ripping into the people of Texas on RAW this week.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania. Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania.

It's been 19 years since Austin retired from professional wrestling due to accumulated injuries. In his last match, the WWE Hall of Famer faced The Rock at WrestleMania 19. The bout served as a finale for the historic trilogy of Mania matches between the two top stars.

WrestleMania 38 is set to air from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. It would certainly be a sight to behold if Austin returns to in-ring action this year in his home state.

