Former WWE writer buries Maximum Male Models

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has buried Maximum Male Models (MMM) and said he was happy when they were attacked by Braun Strowman two weeks ago.

Faction leader Max Dupri (fka L.A. Knight) debuted on the main roster in May, earlier this year with his name changed. He was introduced as the manager of male models ma.çé and mån.sôör, new gimmicks for Mace and Mansoor. The team would later be joined by Max's storyline sister, Maxxine Dupri.

On the September 16 episode of SmackDown, the group was interrupted by Braun Strowman. The two male models were run through by The Monster Among Men, with the former Mansoor even taking a powerbomb from the heavyweight.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer laid into Maximum Male Models and shared his disdain for the group while talking about the Strowman segment.

“It was funny to see Braun destroy all of MMM, because I hate MMM, I hate everything about MMM. I just want L.A. Knight to be L.A. Knight and be awesome the way he was in NXT,” said Freddie. [H/T Ringside News]

The former Million Doller champion in NXT has been teasing reverting back to his older gimmick recently. In a backstage digital exclusive, he paused after saying the word night (similar to his older name). On the September 16 episode of SmackDown, he paused and looked around after saying, "L.A."

On the most recent episode of the Blue Brand, he left his faction in frustration after the male after ma.çé and mån.sôör suffered a loss.

Triple H reportedly wants to make Max Dupri a big star in WWE

Triple H reportedly has big plans for Max Dupri going forward and into next year.

The Game has made a lot of creative and personnel changes ever since taking over as Head of Creative in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Apart from bringing formerly released stars like Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis back into the fold.

The Game has also put the spotlight on some of the wrestlers he looked over as NXT boss like Tommaso Ciampa, Sami Zayn, IYO SKY and Gunther. The man formerly known as L.A. Knight might soon be added to theat list.

Xero News on Twitter recently reported that Hunter has major plans for the star in 2023 and might possibly be in line to win the Money in the Bank briefcase next year.

They also reported that WWE and Vince McMahon did Dupri a disservice by putting him in a lower-midcard storyline right off the bat. It would be interesting to see how the TNA and NWA alum fares under the company's new regime.

