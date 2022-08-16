"You've got to do better"- Former WWE writer criticizes female superstar's promos and compares her to The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently compared Bayley to WWE icon, The Rock.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo praised the former WWE Champion's ability to come up with great ideas on a regular basis.

Russo further compared The Great One's promos to Bayley's mic skills, questioning why the latter couldn't come up with new ideas every week, he then mentioned how 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin caught everyone's attention with the 3:16 promo:

"I remember somebody like The Rock, again I'm just thinking of Bayley and the idiot promos. Every shirt Rock wore, when he went out and did a promo, they were $500 shirts. He wore them once. Every time I would get to TV bro, the minute he would see me, he would run over to me to tell me all the stuff he came up with during the week. 'Do you smell what Rock is cooking?' Roody-poo, candy a**, I didn't come up with any of that, that told me all week long. What is Bayley thinking all week long? How am I gonna call people idiots. You gotta do better than that man, you've got to up your game. That's why these people were great. I remember Austin bouncing 3:16 off of me for the first time, I was like, 'oh my god' like come on man, up your game bro. You're on national television, the number 1 wrestling company in the world. You've got to do better man." said Russo (1:01:08- 1:02:30)

Steve Lombardi aka The Brooklyn Brawler recently spoke about his match with The Rock

WWE veteran Steve Lombardi, better known as The Brooklyn Brawler, recently spoke about his match with The Rock on a house show.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lombardi detailed his first interaction with the former WWE Champion. Although the match was not televised, it was contested in front of an audience.

Lombardi said:

"My finest moment in WWE would have to be having The Rock's first match ever. Did you look at the Young Rock, Season Two, Episode Eight - Corpus Christi? I had Rock's first match of his whole career and he has a whole episode about it. Watch it."

