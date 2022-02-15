"You see the disconnect?" - Former WWE writer criticizes Randy Orton's potential betrayal of top RAW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized Randy Orton's potential split with Riddle. On this week's episode of RAW, WWE somewhat teased a split between RK-Bro, but by the end of the night, both Orton and Riddle seemed to get along quite well.

For months, Randy Orton and Riddle have been an integral part of the WWE RAW roster. The duo are former RAW Tag Team Champions and have a huge influence over the WWE Universe, courtesy of their incredible chemistry.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo suggested that there was a sort of a disconnect between the Orton-Riddle split angle. Russo said the following:

"In one scene, he is saying RKO and not RK-Bro and in the next scene, he is leaving his match to go help Riddle. You see the disconnect there bro? Now if that's where they're going and if that's the story they're trying to tell slowly, he's going to concentrate on his match. He's not going to get involved with what's going on, that's the disconnect right there." - said Vince Russo. [32:51-33:21]

During this week's episode of RAW, Randy Orton lost to Seth Rollins in a singles match in the main event. During the match, Orton was distracted by the Alpha Academy but his tag team partner Riddle came down to make the save.

Orton and Riddle took out Chad Gable and Otis at ringside as The Viper made his way back into the ring, only for Rollins to hit him with a stomp to secure the win.

Chad Gable wants Alpha Academy to face Randy Orton and Riddle at WrestleMania 38

Chad Gable has expressed his interest in a potential RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy match at WrestleMania 38. During his conversation with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, the reigning RAW Tag Team Champion said he wants the rematch to take place at AT&T Stadium on April 2-3:

“I think to me it looks like giving them their tag team title rematch at WrestleMania. Because as it is with any superstar in WWE, your goal is to have that moment on WrestleMania, to get your match. I’ve never come close to that. Not only have I not come close, there’s been years where I haven’t even been on. That was last year. That was the year before.” - said Gable.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Gable, and Otis dethroned Randy Orton and Riddle as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

