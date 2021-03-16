"Do you know how ridiculous that is?" - Former WWE writer criticizes Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman's segment on RAW [Exclusive]

On the latest edition of the Legion of RAW show, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the segment between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon from last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman were in singles action on RAW last night. The match saw Shane McMahon viciously striking Braun Strowman with a camera multiple times and laying him out at ringside.

McMahon then maneuvered Strowman onto the announcer's table and headed to the top rope from where he hit his patented flying elbow drop. Following this, Shane McMahon took out a bucket from under the ring and unloaded green goo all over Braun Strowman.

Vince Russo discussed this segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said he was not a fan:

"Let me break this down for you. We do the camera thing and then we do the camera thing again. This is what I'm saying while I'm watching this - how is he not busted open? How is Strowman not busted open from the camera? I get the answer to that a minute later. He can't be busted open if they put Nickelodeon green goo on him because he could get an infection. In other words, they bypass the real heat and color, they bypass that because they thought it would be better for Shane McMahon to throw 1980's Nickelodeon goo on Braun Strowman. Do you know how ridiculous that is?"

Vince Russo on Braun Strowman's reaction to Shane McMahon's attack on RAW

Vince Russo went on to comment about Braun Strowman's reaction to the beatdown and the green goo being poured all over him. Russo reacted to Strowman's quivering lip and reaction to the beatdown:

"Braun did save the scene with the quivering lip at the end (laughs). Bro listen, have you ever been beaten up and your lip quivers? Where does that ever happen?"

Shane McMahon is now set to face Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

