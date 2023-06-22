Former WWE writer explains how the Bloodline story would have 'fallen apart' without The Usos

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. feels The Usos had a vital role in the Bloodline storyline.

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey Superkicked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, effectively disbanding The Bloodline. The tensions had been boiling since Night of Champions, and it all came to a head when Jey Uso finally decided to side with his brother instead of The Tribal Chief.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer detailed that Jimmy and Jey had contributed to the storyline more than anyone expected from them.

"These two dudes, these twin brothers, have surpassed any and all expectations that the company has had for them. They've always been able to wrestle their a**es off. Can't say enough good things about these dudes. I sang their praise big time last week; I not gonna shine them up anymore."

He claimed that the Bloodline story would not have been so compelling without the twins.

"It's just awesome that they were able to pull this story off. Without them being as talented as they are, this thing falls apart, and nobody cares, and it's just another faction that doesn't have enough people that can talk. We know they're being protected by the one person who can. In this case, every single son of a b*tch in the story can talk," said Prinze Jr. [From 19:32 - 20:08]

The Usos will battle Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline is headed for Civil War at Money in the Bank. After this past Friday, WWE confirmed that Jimmy and Jey would face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Heading into the match, Roman will want to address this betrayal and re-establish his control over the faction. The Head of the Table was in shock last Friday as the fans chanted, "You deserve it."

It will be interesting to see what Reigns says about The Usos in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank.

Do you agree with Freddie's comments on The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

