"He hated it because Vince wrote it" - Former WWE writer recalls helping MVP in their first encounter

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has discussed his friendship with MVP, stating that it began after he helped the RAW star rewrite his promo.

A former United States Champion, MVP competed in WWE from 2005 to 2010 during his initial tenure with the company. He made his return a decade later during the men's Royal Rumble match in 2020. He currently serves as Bobby Lashley's manager.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze shared that he was scared to approach MVP at first to help him with the promo. He thought the superstar was going to punch him.

“I remember seeing an MVP promo and he hated it because Vince wrote it, or rewrote it I should say," said Frieddie. "And I was kinda sitting in the back looking and I already knew what the fix was, right? It was just one little line that needed to be tweaked and I knew it would be in his voice and that was the problem. None of it was in his voice and I finally just said, ‘Alright, he’s either gonna knock me out,’ cause we had never met and he wasn’t giving me like a, ‘Come on in and help me out kind of vibe.’ I said, ‘He’s either gonna throw a punch or he’s gonna hear this out and I’ll earn some respect.’" (H/T SEScoops)

Freddie Prinze Jr. says he became good friends with MVP after helping him with his promo in WWE

Freddie added that he told MVP the script needed a Pulp Fiction line, and the WWE star looked at him like he was gonna kill him. After reciting the line, MVP liked it.

They then quickly rewrote the promo and Freddie let MVP say what he basically wanted to say. After that, the pair became friends and continued to work closely together.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about MVP's return to WWE thus far? Has it been a success? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman