Former WWE writer has one big issue with Bad Bunny's WWE 24/7 Championship reign [Exclusive]

Bad Bunny is no longer the WWE 24/7 Champion after handing the title over to R-Truth on RAW.

On this week's episode of RAW, we saw Grammy award winner Bad Bunny in a backstage segment with R-Truth. Truth traded in the replica Broken Skull WWE Championship belt he had with him for the WWE 24/7 Championship.

With Truth the champion again, the chase was on.

Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the segment during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He had some criticism for how WWE booked Bad Bunny during his reign as WWE 24/7 champion:

"Here's another thing. Didn't we go on for two years, on every single show of everybody trying to win the 24/7 title, remember the races around ringside in the middle of matches? So Bad Bunny wins the 24/7 title and nobody's trying to win it from him now."

"So he's [Damian Priest] the bodyguard so Bad Bunny doesn't have to defend the title and nobody can sneak up from behind. Well, so what about them trying to win the 24/7 title when Damian Priest is in the middle of a match? Wouldn't that be the ideal time?"

Damian Priest was in singles action on WWE RAW

Damian Priest was in singles action on WWE RAW against Jaxson Ryker. The match didn't last very long with Priest hitting the Hit The Lights for the win. The main angle took place after the match when Elias attacked Priest from behind.

Elias then took his guitar and went to hit Priest with it but Bad Bunny pulled it away and threw it outside the ring. Elias responded by trying to hit the Grammy winner with a bodyslam, but he managed to slip out and catch Elias with a punch to the face. Damian Priest then hit Elias with a Hit The Lights to take him out. The Miz then came out and hit Bad Bunny in the back with the guitar.

Vince Russo gave his take on the guitar shot:

"Bro let me tell you something. Grammy winner or no Grammy winner, Bad Bunny can't take a guitar shot over the head? I took one. If Vince Russo can take a guitar shot over the head, Bad Bunny....well, that couldn't have looked any weaker."

