Former WWE writer recalls taking Triple H's approval for all creative ideas for late star (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently recalled how he had to run all the creative ideas for Chyna by Triple H before they could be used on TV.

The Game and Chyna worked closely as part of D-Generation X in the global juggernaut during the Attitude Era. The two were also in a relationship from 1996 to 2000. The Ninth Wonder of the World was unlike any female performer in WWE back then, as she regularly collided with male competitors.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo recalled how he had to run all the creative ideas for Chyna by Triple H. The wrestling veteran stated that Hunter was very protective of the former Intercontinental Champion.

Russo noted that, on the contrary, female wrestlers in WWE today don't have anyone to back them up, which is why they are hesitant to share their opinions.

"Bro, I gotta tell you this and I think it's a problem today, and gotta give credit where credit is due even though there are certain things I don't agree with. But, when they were working together, Triple H was very protective of her [Chyna]. When I came into creative, I had to run Chyna's creative by Hunter. He was very protective of her, bro. You got all these girls on the road, nobody looking out for them, they are afraid to speak up, they don't have a voice. I gotta give him credit where credit is due. That had a lot to do with her success," said Vince Russo. (8:07 - 8:53)

Bill Apter is a big fan of WWE legend Chyna

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter recalled witnessing Chyna's rise in the business.

He spoke about the time when Chyna and Triple H were training at the same school under the guidance of Killer Kowalski. Apter added that the former Intercontinental Champion was one of the best athletes of her time, irrespective of gender.

"I met Chyna when she was being trained by Killer Kowalski way back in Massachusetts. Triple H, at the point, was being trained there too. I saw Chyna grow from a trainee to one of the most incredible athletes, male or female, that I had seen in my life, especially in the wrestling ring. Her muscular body, her focus was totally amazing, and I just think she was magnificent," said Bill Apter.

Chyna was rewarded for her immense contributions to the business with a WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of D-Generation X in 2019.

