Former WWE writer recalls the time Shane McMahon was demoted in the company

Former WWE writer and Founder/CEO of Major League Wrestling (MLW) Court Bauer has recalled the time Shane McMahon was demoted in the company.

After working at the Stamford-based company for years, the younger McMahon was "quietly let go" by WWE in February this year. Backstage unhappiness due to his role in the booking of the unpopular men's Royal Rumble this year was cited as one of the reasons of his departure.

During a recent appearance on The Insider's podcast, Bauer recalled the day Shane was demoted from the fourth floor to the ground floor, signifying his demotion in the company.

"When I was there, and then we learned that [Shane] moved from the fourth floor - which is where all the C-suite executives were - to basically the basement or the parking garage level, which is next to the mailroom and was running [WWE.com]," he said. "Shane was running [WWE.com] but now he was in the basement. Vince was on the fourth floor, Linda was on the fourth floor, Stephanie was on the fourth floor, everyone was on the fourth floor...except for Shane." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Bauer also spoke about discussing the events with Dusty Rhodes back when it happened. Shane McMahon has not been considered a future prospect to run WWE ever since Triple H took up an executive role in the company.

Shane McMahon once threatened to kill WWE executives because of his sister Stephanie

Shane McMahon once threatened to kill WWE executives Michael Hayes and Bruce Pritchard because of his sister and now company CEO Stephanie McMahon.

Back in 2001, Vince McMahon launched the XFL. The league failed and was disbanded after a just single season. It was relaunched in 2020 before being sold to The Rock. During the first season, The Billion Dollar Princess served as a sideline commentator.

In his book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," former lead writer Brian Gewirtz disclosed that Pritchard and Hayes prepared Steph for the role. He also claimed that Shane threatened the two ahead of her first gig as a sideline commentator.

"Before she did her first on camera in the stands, Shane pulled Michael and Bruce aside. 'I just want you two to know, I love you both like family, but if anyone lays a hand on my sister, I will legitimately kill you.' Just the type of thing you want to hear before leading a famous person into a drunken mob," Gewirtz wrote.

Given the now-reported rift between Stephanie and Shane McMahon, it is unlikely the former European Champion will ever work a high positon in WWE again.

