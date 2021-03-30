Former WWE writer reveals a big issue with Riddle's segment on RAW [Exclusive]

Vince Russo gave his take on the angle between Sheamus and Riddle on WWE RAW, with The Celtic Warrior attacking Riddle before their match.

Riddle, who is the current WWE United States Champion, faced Sheamus in a non-title match on WWE RAW. This contest was booked after Sheamus attacked Riddle with the latter's scooter on WWE RAW last week.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had one big issue with how the angle was booked on last night's show. He felt that WWE made a basic mistake:

"Riddle gets attacked in the back, okay? He comes out and absolutely no sells it. He's riding the scooter smiling. Think about this now... so he absolutely no sells it, he's riding the scooter smiling and then he loses the match. Now, shouldn't the story have been that Sheamus screwed him up in the back and he came to the ring hurt and that's how Sheamus won, so that's Riddle's out. But no, he got beat up in the back, he didn't sell it and then he lost again so he actually got beat up and then he lost again."

"I think of myself selling this stuff to the people I worked with. I think of myself telling Mick Foley, ' Hey Mick, Kane's gonna attack you in the back, you're gonna go out to the ring and no sell it like nothing's bothering you and then he's going to beat you clean in the ring'. I can't even imagine pitching this stuff to the guys that I worked with."

What happened between Sheamus and Riddle on WWE RAW?

Riddle was backstage before his match with Sheamus when the latter blindsided him and laid him out in the back. Their match followed, and both superstars threw everything they had at each other.

Sheamus won the match after hitting Riddle with a knee strike to the head. As Sheamus celebrated his victory, Riddle came from behind and tossed The Celtic Warrior out of the ring. Riddle also promised that he would have his revenge soon.

Riddle will now defend the United States Championship against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37.

