Former WWE writer reveals a big issue with The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud - "That's not true to the character" [Exclusive]

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw The Fiend continuing his mind games with Randy Orton, this time ending with Orton getting hit with a fireball. Vince Russo gave his take on the feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton recently and revealed one thing he did not like about it.

The Fiend has been playing mind games with Orton since their match Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC last month. Randy Orton won the match after setting The Fiend on fire. Although The Fiend hasn't been seen since then, the mind games have continued through Alexa Bliss.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed one issue he has with The Fiend's feud with Randy Orton right now. Russo said that after being burnt alive by Randy Orton at the TLC pay-per-view, The Fiend's character shouldn't respond with mind games and should instead go for the jugular:

"The only thing I don't like about this whole thing that's really bothering me... If the Fiend is set on fire, how long ago has that been now, three or four weeks. If the guy was physically set on fire, bro, it's not going to be four weeks of psychological games. You know what I'm saying? I mean, to that degree of being burnt alive, we're not now gonna sit at home and send Alexa Bliss out there with a fireball. That's not true to the character. The character should be looking to take off Randy Orton's head off with a freaking axe. That's what he should be doing."

Randy Orton got hit with a fireball on WWE RAW

Randy Orton faced Triple H in the main event of WWE RAW last night. Orton was supposed to face Drew McIntyre but the WWE Champion tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by The Game.

At one point in the match, Triple H brought a sledgehammer into the ring but it suddenly caught on fire as the lights went out. Alexa Bliss then appeared in the ring. As Orton slowly paced towards her, she hit him in the face with a fireball that seemingly left Orton temporarily blinded.

