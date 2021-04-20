Former WWE writer reveals why he isn't a fan of Rhea Ripley [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently opened up about why he isn't a big fan of the current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship, her first title on the main roster.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo said he isn't a big fan of Rhea Ripley on the latest edition of the Legion of RAW show. Russo explained that the greatest athletes hit top gear effortlessly without breaking a sweat as everything 'comes easy' to them.

However, Russo feels that it always looks like Rhea Ripley is trying too hard:

"I want to say this about Rhea Ripley and I'll tell you why. I always judge people on greatness, when it looks like they're putting no effort in. Watch any Frank Sinatra concert. When it looks like there's no effort... look at some of the greatest athletes, they don't even look like they're winded, you know, like Michael Jordan. It comes so easy to them. It was like this is god's gift, this person is in the right place, this is what they're supposed to be doing. There's no effort. There's just no effort."

"Then I look at Rhea Ripley. Even on the entrance, I'm looking and this is what I'm overcome with... you're trying too hard. And why are you trying too hard? Well, you're trying too hard because you may not have 'it'. You don't have 'it' and you're really trying to have it, it's going to look like you're trying to have 'it'. That's how I feel when I see Rhea Ripley. She does that entrance with the big leg up in the air and stomping it down and it's like you're trying too hard."

Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW last night

Rhea Ripley was at ringside for the main event of RAW last night between Asuka and Charlotte Flair. The RAW Women's Champion played a significant role in the match's finish, distracting Charlotte. Asuka then rolled up Charlotte Flair for the three-count to win the match.

Charlotte Flair lost her cool after the match and attacked the referee. WWE has since suspended her.

