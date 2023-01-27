Former WWE writer reveals pitch for a "Vikings Only" website

WWE writers' meetings have hosted their fair share of wild pitches, but an idea for the Viking Raiders has been revealed to be one of the strangest yet.

While speaking on the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed that one of the pitches for Ivar of the Viking Raiders involved a "Vikings Only" website that would ultimately shift to "Vikings Mingle". Unfortunately, this idea was cut due to the constant changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we kind of accidentally made Ivar a ladies man character, we wanted to have him talk and eventually open a website that would be ‘Vikings Only’, like Farmers Only. I think we changed it because of OnlyFans, like to [prevent] people getting confused, to ‘Vikings Mingle’. We literally had it in the script for seven to eight weeks, and because of how crazy the pandemic stuff was, things kept on changing on the fly all the time." (h/t Fightful)

People were trying to be creative with the pandemic forcing WWE and other companies to host shows without fans in attendance. The Street Profits and Viking Raiders competed in a number of events outside of the ring, which ended with Ivar becoming a ladies' man.

Since then, they are trying to become a force on the WWE SmackDown brand but were recently defeated in the opening round of the Smackdown Tag Team Contenders Tournament.

What are the Viking Raiders doing on WWE SmackDown right now?

The Viking Raiders have been a successful tag team as they have won both the RAW and NXT Tag Team Championships. However, they have been lower on the totem pole and are not currently viewed as contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships as of this writing.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo The Viking Raiders are wearing "DEM BOYS" arm bands paying tribute to Jay Briscoe. The Viking Raiders are wearing "DEM BOYS" arm bands paying tribute to Jay Briscoe. https://t.co/ELAlo8fk9y

They have been winning matches on television, however, as they won seven consecutive matches before losing their last two, including on last week's SmackDown where they lost to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

What should the Viking Raiders do going forward as we head towards WrestleMania season? Tell us in the comments section below.

