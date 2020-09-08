Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Jacobs, who signed with Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE, opened about his stint working under Vince McMahon.

Jacobs pulled back the curtain to reveal what working on the creative team under Vince McMahon was truly like. Jacobs said that he didn't fear Vince McMahon when he first started in WWE but he understood it after a couple of months:

I don’t think anybody would accuse Vince of being very diplomatic. From my perception, and maybe it’s just my personal experience, but I would say Vince rules with fear. I would say that’s a mostly fair assessment. When I first came into the company, I wasn’t scared of Vince. When I first came in the company, I was thinking, why is everybody scared of Vince? After being there for two months, I was like, yea, I get it H/T: WrestlingNewsCo.

Jimmy Jacobs on how easy it is to get into Vince McMahon's doghouse

Jimmy Jacobs went on into further details about how, in his opinion, one had to walk on eggshells around Vince McMahon. He said that people were always one strange interaction with Vince McMahon away from being in danger of being in the dog house:

I learned quickly you are always one weird interaction with Vince from either getting fired or being in the dog house. If you care about your job, you start to toe the line. You are only one weird interaction with Vince from him going, oh God, this guy doesn’t know anything or can you believe he wore a pink tie today? That’s how it is. He is a fickle, odd, eccentric billionaire. It’s his sandbox and he is letting you play in it and you learn that. I liked working for WWE. I didn’t like working for Vince. I don’t want to speak for other people but I think there are other people that would echo that sentiment. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jimmy Jacobs was fired from his position in WWE in 2017 after he posted a photo with the Bullet Club during their 'invasion' of RAW.

