"They had nothing" - Former WWE writer says he is not a fan of AJ Styles' WrestleMania plans following RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his take on AJ Styles and Omos challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

The New Day beat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business on RAW to win the RAW Tag Team Championships last night. Immediately after the match, AJ Styles came out alongside Omos. Styles then challenged The New Day members to a title match at WrestleMania next month.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the only reason for this match was that WWE didn't have any concrete plans for AJ Styles:

"Here's what it comes down to, they had nothing for AJ at Mania. Forget about what you do to the Hurt Business, they had nothing for AJ at Mania. We used to call this making chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. That's what this is. They had nothing for AJ so we'll just switch the titles. I say this all the time, you've got to protect every single character on the show. So ok bro, AJ has got a match at WrestleMania but what does that do for Hurt Business?"

Vince Russo also had an issue with The Hurt Business leaving right after the match on WWE RAW

EXCLUSIVE: The #NewDay are now the 1️⃣1️⃣ TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins had a night of triumph on #WWERaw but have a lot to say about their BIG #WrestleMania challenge from @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/w8fFwyIfb6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021

Vince Russo went on to discuss how Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin left after losing their titles, so that AJ Styles and Omos could come down to the ring for the promo with the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Russo felt this was contradictory to what he felt their characters would do:

"The Hurt Business just lost their titles. So they're clearing the ring so that AJ and big ninja (Omos) can come in and cut a promo. That's what I'm talking about. People can say whatever they want to say about me but I understood that you had to protect every single character on the roster. They just lost and went to the back with their tail between their legs so AJ and big ninja (Omos) can come to the ring and have the promo. That's where MVP has to say something. That's where an MVP has to step up and say 'no, they wouldn't do that'. You do that and you're hurting Bobby Lashley because why is Bobby Lashley hanging out with these guys."

AJ Styles and Omos will now challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

