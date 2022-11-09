Former WWE writer says Vince McMahon stirred the pot between two top superstars ahead of their showdown

Former WWE writer Court Bauer says Vince McMahon stirred the pot between WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan ahead of their clash at SummerSlam 2005.

The match between Hulk Hogan and Michaels was one of the biggest matches Unfortunately, their planned trilogy never happened as there was too much animosity between the megastars at the time.

Court Bauer, who was a WWE writer at the time and worked under Vince McMahon's regime, shed some insight regarding the match. Speaking on The Insiders podcast, Bauer believes McMahon stirred the pot too much between the two superstars, which led to Shawn Michaels mocking the match:

“As it got closer and closer to the match, there were some bad feelings from Shawn's side. I don't know if Vince meant it. I don't know if he's trying to manipulate the situation, because if he did, the outcome I don't think was something he desired. The outcome was a match that looked like a parody of a match and then no one wanted to do business after the match.” [H/T - WrestlingNews]

The match turned out to be one of the worst matches of the year as Michaels decided to oversell every move after Hogan refused to work a trilogy of matches with him.

Vince McMahon has faced both Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon loves sports entertainment and brought a revolution to the world of professional wrestling. Despite his father's wishes, McMahon tried to get his hands dirty inside the squared circle as a performer.

After creating several megastars and superstars in the industry, McMahon was never afraid to take risks or put his own body on the line against his fellow employees for grand events.

In 2003, McMahon went up against one of his megastars, Hulk Hogan. The two had a showdown at WrestleMania 19 in a Street Fight which was won by the Hulkster before he left the company for the second time.

In 2006, he and Shane McMahon began feuding with Shawn Michaels and cost him the Royal Rumble match. He faced Michaels in a No Holds Barred match and lost despite the help of Spirit Squad and Shane McMahon. Earlier this year, he wrestled at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Pat McAfee.

