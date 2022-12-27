Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs recently addressed the time he lost his job with the promotion due to a photo taken with Bullet Club.

A Ring of Honor standout for his over-a-decade-long wrestling career, Jimmy was signed by the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 as part of the creative writing team. This was until his departure from the company in October 2017.

New Japan Pro Wrestling's famed Bullet Club stable "invaded" the 25 September 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW. The club, which included the likes of The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Cody Rhodes back then, caused a ruckus outside the arena, using a microphone to gather fan support. This was very similar to D-Generation X "invading" an episode of Monday Nitro back in 1998.

Jacobs, who was real-life friends with several Bullet Club members, clicked and posted a picture with BC's invading force to Instagram. This was reportedly the reason for him getting sacked.

In a recent interview with AdFreeShows, Jimmy reflected on his departure from WWE.

"I knew it wasn't going to be received well, that's for sure," Jacobs said. I was in the arena and I think Kevin Owens texted me, 'Are the Bucks there?' I hadn't heard anything about it from inside the arena. He goes, 'I think they're outside shooting something.' I went out there, 'Holy crap, the Bucks are here.' I saw them, we exchanged pleasantries, it was good to see them. Right as I was leaving, 'hey guys, let's take a picture.'" [h/t Wrestling News]

Jacobs went on to say that despite Triple H being cool about the picture, he was fired just a week later. Since then, he has returned to the squared-circle on the independent circuit.

One of the men involved in Bullet Club's "invasion" of RAW is now working for WWE

Cody Rhodes was the face of Bullet Club's RAW "invasion" using a microphone on a jeep and riling fans against WWE. Having parted ways with the promotion in 2016, Rhodes wrestled around the world, including NJPW, and became part of the hottest wrestling stable at the time, none other than Bullet Club. Few would have guessed back then that the American Nightmare would return to the promotion 5 years later.

Following a successful run in New Japan, peppered with credit for causing a storyline rift at Bullet Club, Cody, along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page parted ways with the company in late 2018. The intention was to be a part of a startup promotion in the US called All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Soon Codyy, The Bucks, and Omega found themselves being EVPs in the new company owned by Tony Khan.

Fast forward 3 years, and after being part of some of the most high-profile feuds and matches in AEW, the former TNT Champion unexpectedly departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion and returned to WWE on Night One of WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Cody Rhodes is currently out with a torn pec, which he suffered in the lead up to his match against Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell at the titular premium live event. He would end up wrestling and winning the match with a wince-inducing bruise on his chest and arm. He is expected to make his WWE TV return on the Road to WrestleMania 39, possibly on January's Royal Rumble.

