Former WWE Personality says he was sure Stone Cold Steve Austin would not end retirement for a "lame storyline" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has confirmed his involvement at WrestleMania 38 by responding to Kevin Owens' challenge.

While Austin has promised to get physical at the mega show, he is not expected to feature in a full-fledged match despite teasing the possibility.

Vince Russo reacted to the latest developments on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, saying he was always confident that Austin would not come out of retirement to face Kevin Owens.

Russo worked with The Texas Rattlesnake during the Attitude Era and knew that money was not the most crucial thing in the world for his former WWE colleague. He stated that Kevin Owens' Texas-hating storyline was "lame" and felt it wasn't good enough to convince the WWE legend to wrestle again:

"The Steve Austin that I worked with was not; I don't care how much money was involved, bro; this guy wasn't going to come out of a 20-year retirement with some lame storyline, like, it wasn't going to happen. It would have had to be really, really be something for him to even consider it. I don't even know if he'd do it, bro, for him to consider it. Austin was never about the money. We talked a lot about it, Chris, about legacy. I think that's something that is very important to Austin." [4:11 – 5:04]

What will Stone Cold Steve Austin do at WWE WrestleMania 38?

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens invited Steve Austin for a special edition of "The KO Show" slated to happen at WrestleMania 38.

The Texas Rattlesnake answered Owens' challenge and confirmed that he would indeed be at the AT&T Stadium to confront the former WWE Universal champion. Austin cut a typically intense promo directed at Owens and said that he was ready for a fight:

"Whether you wanna call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, I will guarantee you this: In Dallas, TX - where I started my career - at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open one last can of whoop-ass on you, Kevin Owens," declared Steve Austin.

It doesn't seem like Steve Austin will wrestle an actual match against Kevin Owens so much as deliver a quick beatdown and a couple of stunners to pop the fans in attendance.

What are your expectations from the announced WrestleMania segment between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

