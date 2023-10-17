Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes women's booking on RAW season premiere this week (Exclusive)

WWE delivered an action-packed show for the RAW Season Premiere this week, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the women's division should have been booked better.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch ruled their segments. New star signing Jade Cargill crossed paths with The Man in a backstage segment, and returning superstar Nia Jax cut a brief promo. It is worth noting that the show featured almost everyone in the RAW women's division.

Vince Russo discussed the episode on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, where he counted how many women appeared on the show. He noted that while WWE showed 16 female superstars, only a handful were booked to go over. He was quoted as saying:

"Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler, all of a sudden, Shayna Baszler is a Karate Kid. Now, at the end of this segment, the women's count is up to 14. We got Stark, we got Rodriguez, we got Nia Jax, we got the submission magician. Oh, bro, here’s another one. Did you miss Zoey Stark’s new name? The Pitbull. Bro, like really? Now, the count is up to 14. Now we go in the back Becky is there with Pearce, Xia Li, who is 15, and Jade Cargill, who is 16."

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone noted that Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Zoey Stark, to an extent, were the only ones whose segments focused on their characters.

WWE teases massive feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on RAW

One of the biggest highlights from the WWE RAW season premiere saw Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch briefly come face-to-face in a backstage segment. Neither women's champion backed away from the intense moment and appeared at their assertive best.

Fans have been wanting to see Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in a feud for a long time. The two are arguably the biggest superstars in the company, with their dominance transcending the division. Rhea and Becky are known for intense rivalries, and it will be interesting to see what transpires when The Eradicator finally meets The Man.