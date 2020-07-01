Former WWE writer Vince Russo reveals why AEW's numbers aren't going up

AEW's numbers haven't gone up significantly since beginning operations last year.

Vince Russo revealed what AEW are doing wrong which has resulted in their numbers not increasing.

The Young Bucks with Cody

It's been over a year since AEW put on their first PPV back in May 2019 with Double or Nothing. The promotion hasn't had a major uptick in viewership since then with their weekly Dynamite show.

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo was a recent guest on Sportskeeda's Facebook Live show with Chris Featherstone where he revealed the reason why AEW's numbers haven't gone up.

"I don't consider it a WCW reboot at all. I do not think they have a legitimate choice to make any noise if they are just going to cater to hardcore fans. They are catering to an audience they already have. Those people are going to watch AEW regardless. You've got to expand your audience. People don't understand, that's why the Attitude Era was successful. We knew we had to get casual wrestling fans, casual television viewers. We had to go outside the scope of wrestling because our mentality was 'the wrestling fans are already watching the show'."

"I have watched every AEW episode because I review it on Russo's Brand with Justin Credible. I've watched every episode - they're catering to an audience they already have and they're going to sit there and wonder why their numbers aren't going up? How are your numbers going to go up if you have the same audience every single week. It has nothing to do with AEW, it has nothing to do with wrestling - that's business. If you are a successful company and you've got a customer base, you've got to keep growing that customer base - that's any business. In 9 months, they have not done one thing to go beyond their fan base. That's why their numbers have been the same since day 1. "

AEW viewership numbers

AEW and WWE's NXT shows have been battling it out on Wednesday nights, with WWE's show even beating AEW last week in the viewership numbers. AEW has averaged anywhere between 600,000 to 800,000 with their weekly Dynamite shows, while last week's show could garner just 633,000 compared to NXT's 786,000.