Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss steel steps spot on this week's episode of RAW.

The two stars collided for the RAW Women's Championship during the Monday-night show, and during their match, Little Miss Bliss snapped and attacked the referee after Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the titantron. She then hit The EST of WWE with multiple DDTs on the base of the steel steps, leaving the latter with a bloodied face.

Speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he was very impressed with Bianca Belair getting busted open, but he thinks that there should've been a proper follow-up on her condition after the segment.

"I was very very very happy that Bianca Belair got messed up bro, that shot into the stairs, she could have took that corner right in her eye. I think that's what cut her, I think she kinda took it and it cut her. But my point is they send Montez Ford down there, which was great. Bro this is your champion, we don't follow up on her condition for the whole rest of the show? This is a champion, nobody is going to look at her like a champion unless you treat her like a champion. The stretcher is coming out, her husband is going down there; that is not important to follow up on for the entire rest of the show? When I say you don't have a clue of how to write a television show, that is what I'm speaking about," said Russo. (22:57-24:07)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Bianca Belair's feud with Alexa Bliss is seemingly not over yet

Before they became rivals, The EST of WWE and The Goddess teamed up on multiple occasions. They joined forces to take on Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle and at Survivor Series: WarGames. Weeks ago, Alexa Bliss earned the right to challenge for the RAW Women's Title after becoming the number one contender.

However, the match ended in a disqualification this week, and during Alexa's backstage promo, she made it clear that she still wants the title. This means we could see another title match between the two stars.

Do you think Alexa should dethrone Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes